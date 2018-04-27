Seabased rides Sri Lanka wave

Swedish wave energy company Seabased is working with Infocom Connect to develop renewables projects in Sri Lanka.

The first project the partners will work on is a 1-to-5MW wave project that will power a fish farm.

Related Stories Seabased sailing to funds target

09 Apr 2018

Seabased $10m takeover sinks

25 Apr 2016 Seabased chief executive Oivind Magnussen said: “This project is the first of what we hope will be many. The wave climate and eagerness to increase the dependence on renewables make Sri Lanka an ideal early customer for Seabased.”

He added that partnering with Infocom Connect is important in helping with site selection and permitting, as well as providing local knowledge and support.

The partnership marks United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications company Infocom's first move into renewables.

Infocom Connect managing director John Crawford said that many countries where they work are keen to switch to clean power but scarce land or high prices of some renewables make that difficult.

“Wave energy is ideal for many of these markets and Seabased is a leader in this emerging industry. They have an impressive technology and track record. I look forward to many more joint projects in the future,” he said.

Image: Seabased