Scots tidal turning Japanese

Atlantis Resources is to investigate the feasibility of tidal power off the southwest coast of Japan in tandem with Nagasaki University.

A feasibility study will explore the potential for a number of sites in and around the Goto Islands off Nagasaki.

01 Dec 2017 Atlantis chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “This collaboration agreement will allow decision makers to implement the policy required to move the tidal sector forward in Japan.

“We are delighted to bring our operational experience from the MeyGen project to allow Japan to move forward with the deployment of commercial scale devices and benefit from the knowledge and years of R&D undertaken in Europe.”

Image: MeyGen 1A (Atlantis)