Scots whisky savours green blend

The Scottish whisky industry has hit its target to source 20% of its energy from non-fossil fuels four years ahead of schedule.

“The fact that we have done so is a testament to the industry's significant progress in helping to protect Scotland's natural resources and environment,” said the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

29 Jul 2014 SWA chief executive Karen Betts said: “The Scotch Whisky industry takes sustainability extremely seriously. I am delighted that the industry has made significant progress in a number of areas, and particularly that we have reached our target for the use of non-fossil fuel four years early.”

The sector has also reduced its greenhouse gas emission by 22% since 2008, SWA added.

Scottish Renewables senior policy manager Hannah Smith said: “To see the Scottish whisky industry smashing targets ahead of schedule is inspiring and shows the benefit of setting ambitious clean energy goals to drive forward real change.

“Utilising Scotland’s incredible renewable energy innovations to produce the country’s most iconic national beverage is something to be proud of.”

Image: Scotch Whisky Association