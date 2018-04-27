Merkur salutes service home

EMS Maritime Offshore (EMO) has completed the service base for the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm currently under construction in the North Sea.

The building, EMO’s second base at Eemshaven in the Netherlands, was officially handed over by general contractor BV Bouwbedrijf Kooi Appingedam.

08 Sep 2016 The base features a 500 metre square office complex with an adjacent 600 square metre warehouse area that includes showers, lounges and a drying room for workwear.

It will be rented from May by GE Renewables, the manufacturer of the wind farm's 66 Haliade 6MW turbines.

“The site offers optimum conditions for the long-term operational management and maintenance of the Merkur,” said project manager Jens Grosse.

The Merkur offshore wind farm, which is located some 35km north of the island of Borkum, is expected to be fully operational in 2019.

Image: EMS Maritime Offshore