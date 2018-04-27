SSE savours Strathy success

Utility developer SSE has secured consent for the 133MW Strathy South wind farm in the far north of Scotland.

Scottish ministers gave the 39-turbine project in the Highlands the all-clear following a public inquiry held in 2015.

Officials had recommended approval of the wind farm some 12km south of Strathy village in Sutherland. Conditions include a peat restoration plan.

SSE said: "Changes to UK energy policy in relation to onshore wind mean that we must now carefully consider our options for the site.”

It promised to "work alongside local communities, businesses and other stakeholders as it considers the detail of the consent decision and next steps for the project".

SSE already operates 33 turbines at neighbouring Strathy North project, which was compelted in 2016 and features Senvion 2.05MW machines.

Ministers meanwhile refused Muirhall Energy plans for the 68MW Caplich wind farm near Lairg in the Highlands. Concerns included impacts on visual amenity, landscapes and wild lands.

Image: turbine components being delivered to the existing Strathy North wind farm (SSE)