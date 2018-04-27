Icebreaker back in action

Fred Olsen Renewables and LEEDCo’s 21MW Icebreaker offshore wind farm in Lake Erie is back in action.

Local authority the Ohio Power Siting Board has re-commenced its review of the freshwater project’s application ahead of a public hearing on 19 July.

“We are excited to be back on track and look forward to the state’s approval before the end of the year,” said the project team.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service in March notified state officials "that the project poses limited risk of adverse impact to birds and bats and is not likely to adversely affect any threatened or endangered species”.

A final environmental assessment is due from federal officials in June.

Fred Olsen is planning to erect six MHI Vestas V126-3.45MW turbines 13km off Cleveland.

Commissioning was previously scheduled for 2019 although it is unclear if permitting delays have impacted that timetable.

Image: soil surveys during development (LEEDCo)