Ideol has started installation of the 2MW Floatgen floating offshore wind turbine off the coast of France.

The 2MW Vestas V80 turbine and floating foundation has set sail for the SEM-REV test site off Le Croisic.

Floatgen was assembled at the French port of Saint-Nazaire.

The test site is some 20km off the French Atlantic coast.

Image: Matthieu Blandin/Valorem