Vattenfall direct marketing at Kyle

Vattenfall is offering UK businesses to chance to buy electricity from its consented 165MW South Kyle wind farm in south-west Scotland.

The Swedish developer is looking to sign corporate power purchase agreements for as little as 1MW for between 10 and 20 years.

"In what is believed to be an industry first, it hopes to enable more businesses to secure green renewable electricity."

Consulant company Mitie Energy started marketing this opportunity earlier this month and is open to receiving tenders until June.

Vattenfall said corporate PPAs can provide price certainty "by enabling businesses to manage their energy costs"

Renewable electricity from South Kyle wind farm can also help businesses reduce carbon footprints in their operations and their supply chains, it added.

Image: a Vattenfall wind farm in Scotland (reNEWS)