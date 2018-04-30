Jan De Nul, Hitachi Asia adventure

A consortium of Jan De Nul Group and Hitachi is to build Taiwan Power Company's 109.2MW Changhua offshore wind farm off the coast of the Asian island.

Under the terms of the $800m deal, Jan De Nul will have responsibility for design, manufacturing and installation of all the foundations. The Luxembourg-based company will also install turbines, supply and lay cabling on- and offshore and upgrade a substation for the project.

Related Stories Japanese mull mono buckets

13 Mar 2018

Hitachi bolsters offshore fleet

07 Sep 2016 Hitachi will supply 21 5.2MW turbines and provide operations and maintenance for Changhua, which will be located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County, Taiwan.

About two-thirds of the contract covers Jan De Nul's work, with the remainder for Hitachi, the partners said.

Seabed and geotechnical surveys are scheduled to start in May. Manufacturing of the foundations and turbines is planned for 2019, with delivery in early 2020.

Project testing will take place in summer 2020, with the wind farm slated to be completed by the end of December that year.

Image: Jan De Nul