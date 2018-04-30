Kype Muir finds its feet

Banks Renewables has completed groundworks and foundation installation at the 88.4MW Kype Muir wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

RJ McLeod is carrying out construction of the 26-turbine project, which is located just south of Strathaven.

The contractor has employed 15 of its own staff, 20 sub-contractors and another 85 labourers at Kype Muir.

The wind farm is expected to be completed in early 2019 and operational shortly after, Banks said.

RJ McLeod site agent Lorcan Hayes (pictured) said: “It’s a massive project for us and we are proud it is progressing well.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Banks is keeping to its word and appointing local firms such as ourselves for a project that will deliver huge benefits to the local community.”

