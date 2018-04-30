VBMS becomes Boskalis

Royal Boskalis Westminster will now operate its VBMS subsidiary under the Boskalis brand in order to present an integrated offshore energy service offering.

The Dutch outfit said its Dockwise and Fairmount subsidiaries will also be run under the Boskalis name.

As a first step the company's Dockwise Vanguard semi-submersible heavy-lift vessel has been renamed BOKA Vanguard.

Boskalis said: “This first important step symbolises the ambition to bring together the various business units, each with their unique background, offering our clients a truly unparalleled combination of people, vessels and activities able to break new grounds and create new horizons.”

Image: Boskalis