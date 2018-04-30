Articles Filter

Cornwall forges Welsh marine ties

Formally collaboration agreed on wave and tidal energy 

Cornwall forges Welsh marine ties image 30/04/2018

Marine Hub Cornwall and Marine Energy Wales are to work together on areas of common interest, and share knowledge and expertise.

The partners have signed a memorandum of understanding to formally collaborate on marine energy with the aim of gaining “maximum benefit from the available resources and to develop new technologies more quickly than might otherwise be possible”.

Marine Hub Cornwall operations director Matt Hodson said: “I am delighted that we have been able to formalise this arrangement with Marine Energy Wales and we look forward to working very closely with their team in the years ahead. 

“We both want to see the marine renewable energy sectors developed to their full potential in our respective regions. This will not only generate new jobs but also help to create the low carbon economy of the future.”

Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Finance Mark Drakeford said: “By working together we can help achieve our shared vision of clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas, creating sustainable economic benefits for both regions.”

Image: Matt Hodson (left), Marine Hub Cornwall and David Jones of Marine Energy Wales (Marine Hub Cornwall/Marine Energy Wales)

