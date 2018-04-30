Capital gives Cardinal blessing

Articles Filter

Canadian energy company Capital Power is to go-ahead with the 150MW Cardinal Point wind farm in Illinois.

The developer said construction will start once all applicable regulatory approvals are received. 

The up to $301m Cardinal Point wind farm, which will be located in McDonough and Warren counties, is scheduled to come online in March 2020.

Capital Power has secured a 12-year fixed-price contract for 85% of the project's output with an unnamed investment grade US financial institution.

Cardinal Point has also secured 15-year fixed-price Renewable Energy Credit contracts with three undisclosed Illinois utilities. 

