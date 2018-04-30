Capital gives Cardinal blessing
Canadian outfit to build 150MW wind farm in Illinois
Canadian energy company Capital Power is to go-ahead with the 150MW Cardinal Point wind farm in Illinois.
The developer said construction will start once all applicable regulatory approvals are received.
The up to $301m Cardinal Point wind farm, which will be located in McDonough and Warren counties, is scheduled to come online in March 2020.
Capital Power has secured a 12-year fixed-price contract for 85% of the project's output with an unnamed investment grade US financial institution.
Cardinal Point has also secured 15-year fixed-price Renewable Energy Credit contracts with three undisclosed Illinois utilities.
Image: Capital Power