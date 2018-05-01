China tops EY green index

China maintained poll position in the latest EY renewable energy country attractiveness index, followed by the US and Germany each of which moved up one place.

India slipped to fourth, with disputes between developers and distribution companies and possible solar import tariffs raising investor concerns, EY said.

25 Oct 2016 Australia and France held on to fifth and sixth place, respectively, but the UK moved up to seventh from 10th previously.

“Following a large drop in renewables investment in 2017, the UK is bouncing back, with subsidy-free solar PV and onshore wind generation as well as repowering of old wind farms,” EY added.

Japan slipped to eighth, but the Netherlands and Denmark both ended the top 10, at ninth and 10th respectively.

EY said the Netherlands has been boosted by moves to meet its 14% EU renewables target, as well as subsidy-free offers for offshore wind and a growing solar market.

Denmark is becoming more attractive as greater interconnection with the rest of Europe offers opportunities for the export of excess wind power, it added.

Image: Pixabay