Danish contractor hires new blood

Michael Normann becomes chief executive of Peter Madsen Rederi  

Danish marine contractor Peter Madsen Rederi (PMR) has appointed Michael Normann as its chief executive, the first time the company has not been led by a member of the owner family.

Normann (pictured) was previously project director and head of project management at Siemens Gamesa.

He said: “I am very excited to join PMR who has been established as a quality service provider to the offshore wind industry since its early days around 15 year ago.

“The industry has developed tremendously over the past few years and I am looking forward to developing the activities at PMR further to maintain a strong presence in the sector.”

Image: Peter Madsen Rederi

