Danish contractor hires new blood

Danish marine contractor Peter Madsen Rederi (PMR) has appointed Michael Normann as its chief executive, the first time the company has not been led by a member of the owner family.

Normann (pictured) was previously project director and head of project management at Siemens Gamesa.

He said: “I am very excited to join PMR who has been established as a quality service provider to the offshore wind industry since its early days around 15 year ago.

“The industry has developed tremendously over the past few years and I am looking forward to developing the activities at PMR further to maintain a strong presence in the sector.”

Image: Peter Madsen Rederi