US showcase for German towers

Max Bogl Wind is to offer its hybrid tower system to the North American wind market.

The German outfit said it will showcase the concrete and steel tower mix at the American Wind Energy Association's Windpower 2018 conference in Chicago next week.

Related Stories German towers mobile in Thailand

13 Apr 2018

Germans scale new heights

18 Dec 2017 Max Bogl said the hybrid system can be used to deploy turbines with hub heights up to 180 metres.

“Less wind turbulence and thus significantly better wind yield means that each additional metre of hub height increases the annual energy yield of the turbine by 0.5% to 1%,” the company said.

The towers can also be built using mobile factories that utilise workers and local resources, it added.

Max Bogl will also highlight how projects can be combined with a pumped-storage power plant using the tower foundations as reservoirs for the water.

Image: Max Bogl Wind