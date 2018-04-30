CIP toasts 900MW Taiwan triple

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) secured 900MW of capacity in Taiwan's first 3GW-plus offshore wind auction.

CIP confirmed it was allocated 600MW in total for the Changfang and Xidao projects, which will be located 13-15km off the coast of Changhua county.

Related Stories Taiwan awards offshore accolades

30 Apr 2018 A further 300MW was awarded to CIP and partners China Steel Corp and DGA for the Chongneng wind farm also off Changhua.

CIP partner Michael Hannibal said: “The offshore projects awarded grid in Taiwan represent a significant outcome for CIP in a new and fast-growing market for offshore wind.”

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy awarded grid capacity concessions to 12 projects totalling 3836MW of capacity.

Other winners included Orsted, WPD, Swancor and Macquarie, Yushan and Northland Power and Taipower.

Image: Pixabay