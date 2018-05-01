EDF, Wood mull Lewis makeover

EDF and Wood are exploring potential changes to the consented 180MW Stornoway and 160MW Uisenis wind farms in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.

The Lewis Wind partners are considering either larger turbines within existing parameters or a fresh planning application for taller machines in a revised layout.

If the change in design is chosen, tip heights at Uisenis could go to 200 metres from 150 metres. Stornoway hardware would go to 187 metres from 145 metres.

Discussions over the possible adjustments are already underway with stakeholders and consent authorities including the Scottish government.

Lewis Wind said: “It is important that we look at all the options before deciding what we think gives the two wind farms the best possible chance of success.

“If we do reach the stage of considering fresh planning applications then we will be actively seeking the thoughts and views of local residents and stakeholders at a series of exhibitions and through a wider consultation process.”

