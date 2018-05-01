Articles Filter

US offers $23m marine reward

DoE funding aims to reduce capital costs and shorten deployment times 

US offers $23m marine reward image 01/05/2018

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has launched a $23m funding call for marine energy technology aimed at reducing capital costs and shortening deployment timelines.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy support targets in three areas: early stage device design; power take-off and control system testing; and environmental data dissemination.

Related Stories

Each project awarded funding is expected to have a duration of between two and three years.

The DoE research programmes are expected to address fundamental scientific and engineering challenges of generating power from wave and tidal, while surviving in corrosive ocean environments that are intensified by high costs and lengthy permitting processes.

“Marine energy is the newest frontier where we can unleash American innovation to produce more energy more affordably,” said Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes.

“Investing in early-stage research and development is critical to our America First energy and economic strategy to provide millions of Americans with domestic, clean, and reliable energy.”

Image: Pexels

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.