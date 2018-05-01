US offers $23m marine reward

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has launched a $23m funding call for marine energy technology aimed at reducing capital costs and shortening deployment timelines.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy support targets in three areas: early stage device design; power take-off and control system testing; and environmental data dissemination.

29 Sep 2017 Each project awarded funding is expected to have a duration of between two and three years.

The DoE research programmes are expected to address fundamental scientific and engineering challenges of generating power from wave and tidal, while surviving in corrosive ocean environments that are intensified by high costs and lengthy permitting processes.

“Marine energy is the newest frontier where we can unleash American innovation to produce more energy more affordably,” said Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes.

“Investing in early-stage research and development is critical to our America First energy and economic strategy to provide millions of Americans with domestic, clean, and reliable energy.”

