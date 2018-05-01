'Challenging' year for Blyth port

The Port of Blyth reported adjusted operating profit down to £1.32m last year from more than £2m the year before, despite increasing activity in the offshore wind sector.

Turnover also fell in 2017 to £20.6m, compared with over £23m in the previous 12 months.

The port said new tenants active in the offshore energy market last year included DeepOcean and Global Marine Group.

Blyth is also the operations bases for EDF Energy Renewables’ 41.5MW Blyth demonstration offshore wind farm, which delivered first power last year.

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor described 2017 as a “challenging” year.

The port did, however, have a record year for commercial vessel movements which grew by 3% on 2016’s previous record high, while total cargo tonnage increased by 6% over the same period.

Image: Port of Blyth (Reef)