Vattenfall adds Aberdeen berths

Vattenfall has completed a floating crew transfer pontoon at Aberdeen harbour that will be used to support the 93.2MW Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The 30-metre long and 180 square metre structure will initially support construction at the project, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

The pontoon has been built at the harbour's Commercial Quay West and can accommodate up to three crew transfer vessels at any one time.

Vattenfall has a 24-year agreement with the Aberdeen Harbour Board to use the facility.

Aberdeen Bay project director Adam Ezzamel said: “The mooring pontoon will provide a safe means of embarking and disembarking the crew transfer vessel which shuttle technicians to the EOWDC offshore site ... and support the development of the region’s marine renewables industry.”

Aberdeen Harbour commercial director Matt North said: “We are delighted to be providing a marine support base for this important development, and this initiative represents the port’s first long-term agreement in support of an offshore-wind project.”

Image: Aberdeen Harbour