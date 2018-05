Greencoat Renewables has completed the acquisition of the 36MW Dromadda More wind farm from Impax Asset Management following formal commissioning of the project.

Dromadda More, which is located in Kerry, comprises 11 Vestas V112 turbines.

Greencoat paid €88.4m to buy the wind farm.

The acquisition brings total capacity of the company’s assets to 194MW.

Image: Greencoat Renewables