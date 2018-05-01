Osbit provides Hornsea 1 access
New adjustable boat landing system fitted to GMS Endeavour jack-up
Osbit has delivered a boat landing system for Gulf Marine Services UK jack-up GMS Endeavour for support work at Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the Yorkshire coast of England.
The 26.4-metre adjustable access tower will allow access between Endeavour and crew transfer vessels regardless of the height of the jack-up.
It has five height settings to line up with the vessel’s jacked up position, with height adjusted using GMS Endeavour’s 230-tonne capacity on-board crane, Osbit said.
Osbit said fabrication took place on the banks of the River Tyne, with assembly and installation at its facility at the Port of Blyth in north-east England.
Osbit managing director Brendon Hayward said: “This system not only meets the stringent safety standards required for offshore crew transfer activities, it delivers new levels of efficiency through its innovative design.
“Working closely with GMS, we have created a solution that enables crew transfers to take place at whatever height the vessel is jacked up to, which will have a positive impact on its day-to-day operations.”
Image: Osbit