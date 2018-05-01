Articles Filter

Wood follows Hywind wake

Scanning lidars deployed on two floating turbines at 30MW project 

Wood follows Hywind wake image 01/05/2018

Consultancy Wood has deployed scanning lidar on two of the turbines at Statoil and Masdar's 30MW Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm to assess wake effects.

The Galion lidars have been installed to gain information on wake and turbulence effects resulting from multiple floating turbines, including wake spectra and the impacts on yaw motions. 

Motion-compensation equipment has also been installed with the lidars, Wood said.

The consultancy is also providing operations and maintenance and data monitoring, processing and reporting.

Wood specialist technical solutions business head Bob MacDonald said: “We are pleased to have successfully executed the first installation of scanning lidar on two of Hywind Scotland's floating wind turbines.

“The first six months' data acquisition has yielded positive results offering direct insight into wake behaviour that could not be directly measured by any other means.”

