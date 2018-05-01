OWC takes on Vattenfall leg work 

Vattenfall has hired Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) to provide leg penetration and pile driveability analyses for the development of the former's wind farms.

Under the terms of the deal, OWC will provide technical support for leg penetration and pile drivability studies for various jack-up vessels and pile geometries.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

OWC projects director Will Cleverly said: “Optimising foundation structures for offshore wind developers is at the core of our business.

“We have earlier supported Vattenfall at both Horns Rev 3 and also at Kentish Flats 2, therefore we believe that our performance on those developments have helped us land this latest work.”

Image: Vattenfall