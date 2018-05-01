CleanChoice mix for Minnesotans

Articles Filter

CleanChoice Energy is offering commercial and residential clients in Minnesota electricity generated from a mix of community solar farms totalling 42MW.

The eight photovoltaic plants supplying the power are owned and operated by Cypress Creek Renewables, CleanChoice said. 

CleanChoice Energy chief executive Tom Matzzie said: “We're excited to be expanding solar choice in Minnesota. 

“Community solar makes it easy for Minnesotans to support solar without a big upfront investment or a home construction project – instead they can sign up online and promote local solar in just a few minutes.”

Image: Pixabay

