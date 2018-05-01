Dubai giant adds more shine

EDF, Masdar and the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) have inaugurated the first 200MW phase of the 800MW DEWA 3 solar plant in Dubai.

A further two 300MW stages will come online in 2019 and 2020, respectively, to complete the project.

21 Mar 2017 EDF chairman and chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said: “Dewa 3 exemplifies the EDF Group’s ability to execute large-scale solar projects, whilst contributing to the ambitions of the Group’s CAP 2030 strategy: doubling its renewable capacities and tripling its international business outside of Europe by 2030.”

DEWA 3 is itself the third phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park, which will deliver 5GW by 2030.

The first 13MW photovoltaic phase has been operational since 2013, with the second 200MW PV stage coming online in March 2017.

Work started on the 700MW fourth stage in March this year.

