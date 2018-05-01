Siemens puts store offshore

Siemens has launched an energy storage system called BlueVault for offshore and marine deployment.

The lithium-ion battery-based solution aims to help ensure continuity of power and to minimise carbon dioxide emissions, the company said.

16 Apr 2018 BlueVault is designed for use on oil and gas platforms, but can also be applied to offshore wind farms, Siemens added.

It plans to open a fully robotised and digitalised plant in Norway to develop and manufacture energy storage technologies.

Siemens said it has already signed several contracts for the storage system and expects to deliver the first one in the summer.

Siemens Offshore Solutions chief executive Terje Krogh said: “Energy storage solutions provide a means to establish a stable, reliable electrical network by buffering intermittency and providing clean, dispatchable power," said Terje Krogh, CEO of Siemens Offshore Solutions.”

