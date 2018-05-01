Installer reports for Rentel duty

A2Sea jack-up Sea Installer has loaded the initial turbines for the 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm at the Port of Ostend in Belgium.

The GeoSea-owned vessel arrived at the REBO offshore wind terminal today to pick up the first two Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW turbines for installation at the project developed by Otary.

Related Stories Rentel nacelles reach Ostend

23 Mar 2018

Rentel kit lines up in Ostend

14 Feb 2018 Two towers, two nacelles and six blades will be carried on each journey to the wind farm, with 21 trips scheduled in total. Average turnaround time for each trip will be about four days.

Construction at Rentel started in February.

Image: green machine Sea Installer (Port Oostende)