NY plots $5m metocean campaign

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has committed $5m to support metocean data in potential offshore wind zones.

The agency said collection would allow “smarter development of projects to increase energy production while reducing project footprints”.

Each unit will be deployed for approximately two years "to measure wind speed and direction at turbine hub-height, wave and current measurements, as well as other environmental data”.

NYSERDA chief executive Alicia Barton said: "Access to better meteorological and oceanographic data will enable NY to meet its ambitious offshore wind energy goals while protecting New York’s coastal resources and marine environment.”

Image: a lidar at work with a traditional met mast in the background (Fraunhofer)