Seabased pilots Canary course

Swedish company Seabased and UAE-based Infocom Connect are to build a 5MW pilot wave energy project in the Canary Islands to supply electricity to a desalination plant.

The partners said the project could also be expanded to address other energy needs on the islands, including car recharging stations and supplying power to the main grid.

SBH Hotels and Resorts executive manager Oscar Sanchez said: “We have slightly less than 3000 square miles of land mass and it makes perfect sense to get our power from the waves.

“There are many opportunities to fund these projects. We are moving quickly and I’m looking forward to seeing how this relationship can expand.”

Seabased chief executive Oivind Magnussen said: “This project in the Canaries represents a great opportunity that could be replicated and scaled.”

Image: Seabased