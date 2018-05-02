Articles Filter

Fire hits Nordergrunde CTV

No one injured as three crew deal with portside engine room problem 

Fire hits Nordergrunde CTV image 02/05/2018

Three crew of an Offshore Taxi crew transfer vessel (CTV) dealt with onboard fire on Monday, while on standby at WPD’s 111MW Nordergründe wind farm in the German North Sea.

No one was injured by the fire on the CTV (pictured).

Related Stories

The vessel was near the project site in the mouth of the river Weser, some 9km north of Mellum island, when the crew noticed smoke in the portside engine room.

An emergency call was made at 1:30pm local time and the engine room closed.

The fire was under control when five Bremerhaven-based firefighters arrived via a SAR helicopter belonging to the German navy.

The crew remained on board the vessel and the CTV sailed back to Cuxhaven port using its starboard side engine.

Germany’s Maritime Search and Rescue Service accompanied the vessel on its journey back to port.

Nordergunde consists of 18 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines and has been operational since 2017.

Image: Seenotretter

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.