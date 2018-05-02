Fire hits Nordergrunde CTV

Three crew of an Offshore Taxi crew transfer vessel (CTV) dealt with onboard fire on Monday, while on standby at WPD’s 111MW Nordergründe wind farm in the German North Sea.

No one was injured by the fire on the CTV (pictured).

An emergency call was made at 1:30pm local time and the engine room closed.

The fire was under control when five Bremerhaven-based firefighters arrived via a SAR helicopter belonging to the German navy.

The crew remained on board the vessel and the CTV sailed back to Cuxhaven port using its starboard side engine.

Germany’s Maritime Search and Rescue Service accompanied the vessel on its journey back to port.

Nordergunde consists of 18 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines and has been operational since 2017.

Image: Seenotretter