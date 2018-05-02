Atlantis, Xodus to turn Japan tide

Atlantis Resources and Xodus Group are teaming up to develop a tidal energy project in Japan.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the partners aim to secure funding and build a commercially-viable demonstration project comprising three to eight turbines.

24 Feb 2017 The companies said they visited Japan earlier this year and met with government officials, supply chain and utility companies to push lobbying for the promotion of tidal energy in the Asian country.

Xodus Group principal consultant Pete Tipler said: “Over the last few years, we have built up strong connections in Japan through Chiyoda and we look forward to progressing this opportunity with Atlantis.”

Atlantis Resources chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “We are looking forward to working alongside Xodus pursuing development opportunities in this exciting market.”

In late April, Atlantis announced that it is working with Nagasaki University to investigate the feasibility of tidal power off the southwest coast of Japan.

