Windtechnik wins Scottish service

Deutsche Windtechnik is to work with RES to provide maintenance for The Renewable Investment Group's (TRIG's) 7.8MW Forss wind farm in north Scotland.

Work on the six Siemens Gamesa 1.3-62 turbines located in Caithness will start in July, Deutsche Windtechnik said.

Deutsche Windtechnik managing director Billy Stevenson said: “We look forward to working together with RES, who manage the Forss site on behalf of the owners.”

TRIG said: “During our discussions with Deutsche Windtechnik, we have been impressed with the capabilities they’ve demonstrated in Scotland and their wide knowledge and experience of wind turbine servicing.”

