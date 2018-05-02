Ecotricity in sync with Kraftwerke

Ecotricity and Next Kraftwerke are partnering to develop and operate a smart grid in the UK.

Next Kraftwerke's NEMOCS software platform will be used to regulate and balance energy generation, storage and demand across the country in real time, Ecotricity said.

30 Jul 2014 “Connecting electricity generators, consumers and storage systems to a single digital platform, will enable them all to work together to create a more sustainable and secure energy grid,” the company said.

Ecotricity head of smart grids Mark Meyrick said: “We’ve been watching Next’s activities in the flexibility space for a while and are big admirers of what they’ve achieved.

“This is a ground-breaking project and it will really help to enable our aspirations in the storage space, and manage our energy effectively.”

Next Kraftwerke chief executive Jochen Schwill said: “We have developed NEMOCS building on everything we have learned over the past 10 years, because we strongly believe that it is important to use all the flexibility which already is on the market to make the energy system more efficient.”

Image: Ecotricity