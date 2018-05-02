Dominion eyes 4.7GW solar surge

Dominion Energy Virginia could expand its solar generating capacity by over 4.7GW in the next 15 years, according to plans submitted to state regulators.

The expansion, which was included in a long-range Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, is higher than the 3.2GW increase forecast by the company last year.

24 Jul 2017 Dominion Energy Power Generation Group chief executive Paul Koonce said: “Dominion Energy Virginia remains committed to its longstanding goal of responsible operations; a diverse, balanced generation fleet that avoids over-reliance on a single fuel type or technology; and providing reliable and affordable energy to its customers.

“These goals guided development of the 2018 Plan and will guide the company in the future.”

Dominion said the IRP, which lays out how the company will generate power to meet customer needs while complying with expected regulatory requirements in the next 15 years, also calls for pairing additional renewable generation with new high-efficiency power stations fueled by natural gas.

It also envisages extending the operating lives of Virginia's four nuclear plants.

Image: Pixabay