Arkona hits the high notes

Construction may be on song at Eon and Statoil’s 385MW Arkona wind farm, but now the German Baltic Sea project has inspired one.

Berlin-based singer Rollo Maier has released a single Mitten im Wind, which he says is an ode to the 60-turbine project.

The tune, available on YouTube, sees Maier serenade the crews who are currently building the wind farm.

“I didn't know much about offshore wind farms and the Arkona project. Then I met the guys who are building the wind farm in the Baltic Sea. Cool guys. Awesome project,” said Maier.

Arkona project director Holger Matthiesen said the “chemistry” between artist and wind farm was “right from the very first moment”.

“It is not written anywhere that we are only allowed to supply technical innovations,” he said.

Eon said the song could become the anthem for the country’s energy transition and hopes radio DJs will give the track a spin.

Image: Eon