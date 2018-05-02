Seajacks heads east for Formosa
Jack-up Zaratan to install Siemens Gamesa turbines at 120MW project
Seajacks is to install 20 Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines at the Macquarie Capital, Orsted and Swancor-owned 120MW Formosa 1 phase two wind farm in the Taiwan strait.
Installation vessel Seajacks Zaratan will carry out the work for Siemens Gamesa starting in the second quarter of 2019, the Great Yarmouth-based company said.
Seajacks chairman Soichi Inoue said: “This exciting contract award announces the arrival of Seajacks as a global player in offshore wind farm installation and builds on our years of experience in Europe.”
The 10,000-tonne vessel will install the machines six kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County, north-west Taiwan, in water depths of up to 30 metres.
Siemens Gamesa executive general manager for Asia Niels Steenberg said: “We welcome Seajacks bringing a suitable vessel to Taiwan as one of the first suppliers and expect more to follow, now that the Taiwanese pipeline until 2024 is clear.”
A final investment decision on the 120MW project is not expected until later this year.
Image: Seajacks