Dulas delivers Force 9 met mast

UK renewable energy consultancy Dulas has installed a meteorological mast in southwest Scotland for wind farm developer Force 9 Energy.

The 100-metre guyed lattice mast will provide measurement data for an unnamed project site in West Argyll, Dulas said.

08 Jan 2018

Dulas adds Zephir to rental roster

The company supplied and installed the met mast, as well as aviation lighting and a satellite communication system and a solar battery to provide power.

Dulas commercial director Alistair Marsden said: “As the last few projects to benefit from UK subsidy support are completed, developers are increasingly looking to carry out early, accurate wind measurement campaigns at complex sites and at great height in order to maximise the chances of success of these future projects.”

“Despite the adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain, our technicians delivered a bespoke solution in the form of our tallest ever met mast.”

Force 9 Energy head of legal and commercial Nick Mackay said: “Dulas’ experience in met mast design and erection was invaluable when it came to this particular site.

“Their bespoke design and instrumentation services ensured they were able to plan for the constraints of the site itself, identify the best solutions in terms of the technology and instrumentation, and complete the installation to a high standard.”

