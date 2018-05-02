Big Hit blazes hydrogen trail

The Big Hit project in the Orkney Islands has taken delivery of two hydrogen tube trailers from Calvera.

The trailers, which were handed over at the All-Energy 2018 conference in Glasgow today, bring the Big Hit's fleet of to five.

13 Sep 2017 Big Hit – Building Innovative Green Hydrogen systems in an Isolated Territory – produces hydrogen using renewable energy at the European Marine Energy Centre on the northern island of Eday.

Hydrogen is then transported to Kirkwall on mainland Orkney using the trailers and the inter-island ferry service.

Each trailer can each carry up to 250kg of hydrogen gas.

Hydrogen powers fuel cells installed at Kirkwall Harbour and will also be used for the Orkney Islands Council fleet of five Symbio Kangoo zero emission vans.

Big Hit communications manager Nigel Holmes said: “The delivery of these two hydrogen tube trailers is another important step by Big Hit.”

