Damen unveils CTV newbie

Damen Shipyards Group has developed a new crew transfer vessel (CTV) to meet the changing needs of the offshore energy market.

The first FCS 2710 class vessel has been built at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem for delivery in July to High Speed Transfers, the company said.

Related Stories Fire hits Nordergrunde CTV

02 May 2018

Swedes take CTVs to Germany

17 Apr 2018 It has the same twin hull, axe bow design as the FCS 2610, but is one metre longer and higher.

“The extra metre above the water not only increases the hull volume but also allows the vessel to operate in wave heights of above two metres,” said Damen Shipyards.

The changes mean the CTV can operate in a wider range of weather conditions than the FCS 2610, it added.

Damen Shipyards said the new vessel can also carry 26 passengers – twice as many as its predecessor.

Damen High Speed Craft product manager Wim Boerma: “We’ve taken the very best of the 2610 in all its fundamental characteristics and updated it to deliver more flexibility, more tank capacity, greater deck space, increased comfort and more accommodation.”

High Speed Transfers, which is based in Swansea in Wales, is a new player in the offshore transportation sector.

High Speed Transfers managing director Tom Nevin said: “We’ve worked with Damen vessels at our previous companies and appreciate the quality and the level of support that they offer. We hope to build a fleet of four to six FCS 2710s over time.”

Image: Damen Shipyards