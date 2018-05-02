C-bed supplies UK room service

Dutch outfit C-bed is deploying its floating hotel Wind Innovation from July for a 1.2GW wind farm under development off the coast of Grimsby in east England.

About 50 people will be housed on the vessel (pictured) throughout the development phases of the project, which is understood to be Orsted's Hornsea 1 wind farm.

26 Apr 2018 C-bed said most personnel transfers from shore to ship and back will be by helicopter, while the port of Immingham will be used at the base for crew change and loading supplies.

C-bed sales executive Flemming Hjorth said: “The demand for walk-to-work offshore vessels is increasing and Wind Innovation is simply the best ship out there.

“She holds a Comfort Class 3 certification and distinguishes herself from ordinary SOVs by offering 80 single cabins compared to the traditional 30-40 cabins.”

