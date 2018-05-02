Arup signs for big wave probe

Wave Energy Scotland (WES) has commissioned consultancy Arup to study opportunities for large-scale wave energy generation of over 10MW.

The review, which will also involve Cruz Atcheson Consulting Engineers and the University of Plymouth, will consider manufacturing limits and how to de-risk future large-scale wave energy converters (WECs).

23 Mar 2015 It will consider capital costs for WECs and sub-systems, as well as for operations and maintenance.

Arup will also consider parallels with offshore wind development and identify and analyse opportunities for improved competitiveness of wave power with other marine renewables.

Arup project manager Jacob Ahlqvist said: “This is an exciting study to push the boundaries of wave energy development.

“Our role in this study will be to quantify the opportunities and inform future innovation to both Wave Energy Scotland and the wider industry.”

WES programme manager David Langston said: “This study will inform the debate of whether development at very large scale is desirable or necessary to achieve commercially viable energy generation.”

The report will be published later this year.

Image: Pexels