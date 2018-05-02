Vineyard takes forward step

Vineyard Wind team Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have submitted the draft environmental impact report with state regulators for the up to 800MW offshore wind farm off Massachusetts.

The draft was submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office, under the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Related Stories Island home for Vineyard O&M

11 Apr 2018

Vineyard joins fray in Connecticut

05 Apr 2018 Vineyard Wind's proposal is one of three competing for long-term contracts with Massachusetts’ electric distribution companies for 800MW of offshore capacity.

Vineyard Wind chief development officer Erich Stephens said: “Vineyard Wind’s early timeline is on schedule to maximise the abundant environmental, economic and energy benefits associated with utility-scale wind energy for Bay State residents and businesses.

“The draft environmental impact report is an essential part of the permitting process and extensive environmental review that is currently underway.”

The developer said it will continue to refine the project design and approach as it receives additional comments from regulators and stakeholders.

If awarded a contract Vineyard Wind aims to start construction in 2019 and have the project operational by 2021.

Other bids for the 800MW contract from Massachusetts were received from Orsted and Eversource's Bay State Wind joint venture and from Deepwater Wind.

A decision on the projects is expected later this month, having been delayed from April due to the complexity of the bids.

Image: reNEWS