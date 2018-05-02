US PV team targets multi-GWs

Array Technologies and sPower are teaming up to develop multi-GW solar projects in the US.

sPower is a project developer, while Array produces solar tracker technology.

Array Technologies senior vice president Jeff Krantz said: “The newly created partnership between Array Technologies and sPower is a testament to the strength and success of a matured-US solar market.

“This deal represents a significant milestone for our company’s continued robust growth throughout the nation.”

sPower senior vice president of project development Josh Skogen said: “We are looking forward to this partnership with Array Technologies – it’s going to help enhance our solar portfolio for years to come.”

Image: sPower