Articles Filter

US PV team targets multi-GWs

Array Technologies and sPower partner to develop solar projects 

US PV team targets multi-GWs image 02/05/2018

Array Technologies and sPower are teaming up to develop multi-GW solar projects in the US.

sPower is a project developer, while Array produces solar tracker technology.

Array Technologies senior vice president Jeff Krantz said: “The newly created partnership between Array Technologies and sPower is a testament to the strength and success of a matured-US solar market.

“This deal represents a significant milestone for our company’s continued robust growth throughout the nation.”

sPower senior vice president of project development Josh Skogen said: “We are looking forward to this partnership with Array Technologies – it’s going to help enhance our solar portfolio for years to come.” 

Image: sPower

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.