Northwester 2 platform for Danes

Danish partners Bladt and Semco Maritime have secured a turnkey deal from developer Parkwind to supply an offshore substation for the 224MW Northwester 2 wind farm off Belgium.

The scope includes the design, fabrication, delivery and installation of a topside and foundation for the project 46km off Zeebrugge.

Work will be carried out in “close cooperation” with Semco Maritime, which will be responsible for electrical systems and ISC engineering.

The substation is due to be delivered in the third quarter of 2019.

The wind farm, which will feature MHI Vestas V164-9.5MW turbines, is due online in 2020.

Image: a Bladt-made substation for Hornsea 1 (Bladt)