MidAmerican nears Iowa start line

MidAmerican Energy will start construction in June of two wind farms in Iowa totalling 550MW, which will form part of the previously announced Wind XI complex.

Arbor Hill will feature 125 Vestas turbines, while the Orient wind farm will comprise 150 machines from the same manufacturer with an option for 100 more.

The Wind XI scheme aims to add up to 2GW of new wind capacity in Iowa by December 2019.

MidAmerican Energy vice president of resource development Mike Fehr said: “This is another step forward for our Wind XI project.

“Every wind farm we add gets us closer to achieving our 100% renewable energy vision.”

