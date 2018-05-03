Nordex offloads 60MW in France

Nordex Group has sold the 60MW Le Douiche wind farm in France to Mirova and Rive Private Investment for an undisclosed price.

The ready-to-build project will feature 20 Nordex N117/3000 turbines.

28 Nov 2017 Installation of the machines is scheduled for this summer with commissioning planned for the end of the year. Nordex will also service the turbines for 20 years.

HSH Nordbank provided debt finance for the deal.

Rive Private Investment is a European private equity company, while Mirova, which made the acquisition through its Mirova-Eurofideme 3 fund, is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

Rive Private Investment investment director Jocelyn Dioux said: “This is another important step in our renewable energy strategy as Le Douiche represents our biggest wind park and allows us to reach the symbolic mark of €2bn of investments in this asset class.”

Nordex chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “We particularly like these sorts of orders as their complexity challenges many of our skills from project development to equipment engineering as well as long-term turbine service.”

