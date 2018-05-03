Mechanical issues hit Sif

Dutch foundation fabricator Sif was hit by mechanical issues in the first quarter of 2018, which contributed to a 21% fall in production to 52 kilo tonnes from 66Kt in the last quarter of 2017.

The company also blamed a lower level of work due the postponements of wind projects in several countries, including Belgium, France and the Netherlands, for the drop in production.

The low level of capacity utilisation will continue into the second quarter of 2018 but pick up again in July with the start of work for the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 offshore wind farm, it added.

Sif revealed in April that it had been awarded the contract to fabricate 77 monopiles for the project, which will be located off the Dutch coast.

The company's order book for 2018 stands at 185Kt, with a further 60Kt in the book for 2019. Sif is also in “exclusive negotiations” for a further 100Kt in 2019.

Earnings in the latest period fell 17.2% to €10.1m from €12.2m in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said.

