UK 'praise' for Scots renewables

The Scottish renewables industry drew praise today from UK Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry for delivering 25% of the country’s total clean power generation capacity.

Speaking at the All-Energy 2018 conference in Glasgow, Perry (pictured) said: “From James Watt’s steam engine kicking off the industrial revolution and the opening of the first coal mine, through to offshore wind and marine energy powering homes and businesses in the present day, Scotland has always been at the cutting edge of progress.

“The renewables industry has a central role in our modern Industrial Strategy with the global shift towards clean growth providing one of the greatest economic opportunities of our time.”

Perry will also meet the Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse today to discuss UK energy policy.

